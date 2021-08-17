2021/08/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 17, 2021
— a deaf bus driver
Do we have bus drivers (of city buses) that are deaf?
There is one in Japan. What about USA?
— “one of best surgeons” is deaf
Dr. Wilder has been described as the best
surgeon according to a TV writer/producer.
It was in reference to the New Amsterdam
TV series about medical dramas in a
hospital. This fictional Dr. Wilder
is being played by Sandra Mae Frank,
a veteran deaf actress. The drama is
that Dr Wilder refuses to join the
hospital staff, not wanting to work
with a person she dislikes. Just have
to watch that program to follow the
action and the drama.
— difference between Bezos/Musk and Morgan/Vanderbilt
Famous inventor Thomas Edison was deaf. He needed
funding to support his work with new inventions.
He got the funding from J.P. Morgan and the
Vanderbilt family. If we had a great deaf inventor
today, would Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk fund
him? Probably not since they are only more
interested in funding their own “stunts” in space.
