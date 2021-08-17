2021/08/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 17, 2021

— a deaf bus driver

Do we have bus drivers (of city buses) that are deaf?

There is one in Japan. What about USA?

— “one of best surgeons” is deaf

Dr. Wilder has been described as the best

surgeon according to a TV writer/producer.

It was in reference to the New Amsterdam

TV series about medical dramas in a

hospital. This fictional Dr. Wilder

is being played by Sandra Mae Frank,

a veteran deaf actress. The drama is

that Dr Wilder refuses to join the

hospital staff, not wanting to work

with a person she dislikes. Just have

to watch that program to follow the

action and the drama.

— difference between Bezos/Musk and Morgan/Vanderbilt

Famous inventor Thomas Edison was deaf. He needed

funding to support his work with new inventions.

He got the funding from J.P. Morgan and the

Vanderbilt family. If we had a great deaf inventor

today, would Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk fund

him? Probably not since they are only more

interested in funding their own “stunts” in space.

