2021/08/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 18, 2021

— a big challenge or an exaggeration

A deaf activist said it is quite a big challenge just

to order coffee at a coffee cafe, and that by the time

the order arrives, it is already cold. An exaggeration?

DeafDigest thinks so. There are deaf people that love

just regular coffee and would point to it during the order.

There are also deaf people that love complicated coffee

mixes – and they could just write on a notepad what

they want – or point to the coffee menu on the wall. Just

keep in mind hearing people do find it challenging to

order their complicated coffee orders!

— punished for filing too many ADA lawsuits

A deaf man, who worked with his hearing attorney,

filed too many ADA lawsuits in a 6-year span. For

that reason, a federal circuit court panel

agreed to punish them with a fine and a community

service requirement. The judge said it was an

illegal way of trying to make money off the

ADA defendants.

— a widely-praised movie still has critics

There are always critics that express disappointment

even when a movie is perceived to be a success. The

CODA movie is no exception. Some said that despite

the movie success, there are still deaf people and

even Coda struggles. Others said the movie lacked

racial diversity. And so on. Can’t always win!

