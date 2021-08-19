2021/08/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 19, 2021

— a newspaper defeats ADA lawsuit

A deaf man sued a newspaper, Newsday (covering Long Island

in New York). The deaf man said he cannot follow newspaper

videos if it is not captioned. The New York federal court

said the newspaper is not a place of public accomodation

because it has no public facing nor a physical retail

operation, and therefore not subject to ADA rules. This

is strange because Newsday has a building that is

headquarters.

— family interpreter or certified interpreter

Which is the better choice – using a family

member as an interpreter or using a certified

interpreter” The choice should be an easy one –

using a certified interpreter. But many families

depend on a family member that signs the best

as their designated interpreter. Why?

— a troubling trend between waiters and deaf patrons

DeafDigest editor is a foodie and loves to go out

and eat. He has noticed a trend that is troubling.

More waiters hesitate to come to the table if the

deaf person is pointing to a dish on the menu.

Normally when a deaf person points to a dish

the waiter look at it and write down the order

for the kitchen staff. It has been a struggle

with some waiters not wanting to come near to

look at the menu.

