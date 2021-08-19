2021/08/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 19, 2021
— a newspaper defeats ADA lawsuit
A deaf man sued a newspaper, Newsday (covering Long Island
in New York). The deaf man said he cannot follow newspaper
videos if it is not captioned. The New York federal court
said the newspaper is not a place of public accomodation
because it has no public facing nor a physical retail
operation, and therefore not subject to ADA rules. This
is strange because Newsday has a building that is
headquarters.
— family interpreter or certified interpreter
Which is the better choice – using a family
member as an interpreter or using a certified
interpreter” The choice should be an easy one –
using a certified interpreter. But many families
depend on a family member that signs the best
as their designated interpreter. Why?
— a troubling trend between waiters and deaf patrons
DeafDigest editor is a foodie and loves to go out
and eat. He has noticed a trend that is troubling.
More waiters hesitate to come to the table if the
deaf person is pointing to a dish on the menu.
Normally when a deaf person points to a dish
the waiter look at it and write down the order
for the kitchen staff. It has been a struggle
with some waiters not wanting to come near to
look at the menu.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
08/15/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/