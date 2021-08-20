2021/08/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 20, 2021

— new captions, but yes and no

NordicTrack has announced that their fitness app

will have captions on its videos. Great – but no

captions on live workouts! Can’t always win them all.

— Katie Leclerc, deaf or not deaf

is actress Katie Leclerc deaf or not deaf?

On a good day, she is hearing. On a bad

day she is deaf. During these bad days,

her ears feel full, causing pressure –

which leads to deafness for that day!

Next day ears may go back to normal

meaning she is hearing – just a day

to day thing with her.

— state governor claims he cannot be sued

A deaf political appointee was fired by

the state governor. The deaf person filed

a lawsuit against the governor for that

reason. The governor says he cannot be

sued, saying he is protected from such

lawsuits. Who is correct? This is the

reason why lawyers fight each other in the

court room.

