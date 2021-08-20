2021/08/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 20, 2021
— new captions, but yes and no
NordicTrack has announced that their fitness app
will have captions on its videos. Great – but no
captions on live workouts! Can’t always win them all.
— Katie Leclerc, deaf or not deaf
is actress Katie Leclerc deaf or not deaf?
On a good day, she is hearing. On a bad
day she is deaf. During these bad days,
her ears feel full, causing pressure –
which leads to deafness for that day!
Next day ears may go back to normal
meaning she is hearing – just a day
to day thing with her.
— state governor claims he cannot be sued
A deaf political appointee was fired by
the state governor. The deaf person filed
a lawsuit against the governor for that
reason. The governor says he cannot be
sued, saying he is protected from such
lawsuits. Who is correct? This is the
reason why lawyers fight each other in the
court room.
