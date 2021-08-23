2021/08/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 23, 2021

— perfect town for the deaf

The New York Post ran this headline:

Spanish town tells tourists not to come if they

can’t handle the (rural) noise

Hearing tourists complain about the noise – church bells,

roosters crowing early in the morning, livestock that

wear cowbells, etc in Ribadesella, a coastal town

in Asturias, Spain. The town officials told the

tourists not to come if they can’t stand the noise.

Perfect for deaf tourists?

— colleges with own identities

There are over 100 Historically Black Colleges and

Universities.

There are over 500 Hispanic-Serving colleges.

There are about 30 Tribal Colleges and Universities.

There are around 100 Asian American and Native

American Pacific Islander-Serving institutions.

What about the deaf?

Just one that is stand-alone – Gallaudet University.

What about NTID. It is not stand-alone; it serves

under the auspices of RIT. NTID is in a group of

RIT’s nine colleges and two degree-granting units.

— reason DSA was cancelled

Covid-19 was the reason why the Deaf Seniors of

American convention due to take place at Pittsburgh,

was cancelled. Many deaf senior citizens did not

want to risk their health while traveling to

Pittsburgh. The convention committee hoped to

shift the convention to the next available year –

2023, but it was not to be.

