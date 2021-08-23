2021/08/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 23, 2021
— perfect town for the deaf
The New York Post ran this headline:
Spanish town tells tourists not to come if they
can’t handle the (rural) noise
Hearing tourists complain about the noise – church bells,
roosters crowing early in the morning, livestock that
wear cowbells, etc in Ribadesella, a coastal town
in Asturias, Spain. The town officials told the
tourists not to come if they can’t stand the noise.
Perfect for deaf tourists?
— colleges with own identities
There are over 100 Historically Black Colleges and
Universities.
There are over 500 Hispanic-Serving colleges.
There are about 30 Tribal Colleges and Universities.
There are around 100 Asian American and Native
American Pacific Islander-Serving institutions.
What about the deaf?
Just one that is stand-alone – Gallaudet University.
What about NTID. It is not stand-alone; it serves
under the auspices of RIT. NTID is in a group of
RIT’s nine colleges and two degree-granting units.
— reason DSA was cancelled
Covid-19 was the reason why the Deaf Seniors of
American convention due to take place at Pittsburgh,
was cancelled. Many deaf senior citizens did not
want to risk their health while traveling to
Pittsburgh. The convention committee hoped to
shift the convention to the next available year –
2023, but it was not to be.
