2021/08/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 24, 2021
— being diabetic without realizing it
A deaf father became diabetic without realizing
it. Doctors told him he has diabetes but because of
bad and/or lack of interpreters the father didn’t
really understand what he was being told. His hearing
son volunteered to interpret for him and learned of
his father’s diabetic condition. ADA? Probably
in these early days when hospitals did not
fully realize what ADA was all about! Would have
never happened nowadays.
— our first Deaf Hero
A newspaper story said that deaf actress
Lauren Ridoff is our first Deaf Hero. This is
not accurate. The first Deaf Hero was Lou
Ferrigno, who played the role of Hulk in The
Incredible Hulk (1977-1981). We are just glad
that we now have our own second Deaf Hero
right now.
— the impossible Music
Historians of classical music said that
Beethoven, who was deaf, was not supposed
to compose his Ninth Symphony! That historian
said deafness is the reason why Ninth Symphony
was “impossible.” Of course, Beethoven proved
them wrong and for that reason he is an immortal
in the world of classical music.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
08/22/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/