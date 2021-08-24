2021/08/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 24, 2021

— being diabetic without realizing it

A deaf father became diabetic without realizing

it. Doctors told him he has diabetes but because of

bad and/or lack of interpreters the father didn’t

really understand what he was being told. His hearing

son volunteered to interpret for him and learned of

his father’s diabetic condition. ADA? Probably

in these early days when hospitals did not

fully realize what ADA was all about! Would have

never happened nowadays.

— our first Deaf Hero

A newspaper story said that deaf actress

Lauren Ridoff is our first Deaf Hero. This is

not accurate. The first Deaf Hero was Lou

Ferrigno, who played the role of Hulk in The

Incredible Hulk (1977-1981). We are just glad

that we now have our own second Deaf Hero

right now.

— the impossible Music

Historians of classical music said that

Beethoven, who was deaf, was not supposed

to compose his Ninth Symphony! That historian

said deafness is the reason why Ninth Symphony

was “impossible.” Of course, Beethoven proved

them wrong and for that reason he is an immortal

in the world of classical music.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

08/22/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/