2021/08/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 25, 2021

— Culture wars dividing USA

A newspaper ran this headline:

Culture wars are dividing America

It was in reference to the hearing,

but it might as well as apply to

the deaf – oral vs manual, two rival

national deaf organizations, mainstreamed

vs residential schools, and so on.

In the past, we could visit a deaf

club and always be bumping into someone

that we know from somewhere. This is

almost impossible nowadays.

— delivery of goods not the reason for driving a truck

Daniel Zeolla, who is deaf, has become a

licensed truck driver. Truck drivers normally

deliver goods, but not him! He is a welder

and wanted to use his truck to repair dump

truck beds. He still had to get a license

and he did, after training at the The Community

College of Allegheny County (Pennsylvania).

— Deaf Village for hearing loss sufferers

A British newspaper story said that Deaf Village

is for hearing loss sufferers. This word (sufferer)

means there is a pain. Do deaf people suffer

from the hurtful pain of hearing loss? No.

Deaf people do face discrimination, and maybe

it is an emotional pain, but physical pain?

No.

