2021/08/25

— Culture wars dividing USA
A newspaper ran this headline:
Culture wars are dividing America
It was in reference to the hearing,
but it might as well as apply to
the deaf – oral vs manual, two rival
national deaf organizations, mainstreamed
vs residential schools, and so on.
In the past, we could visit a deaf
club and always be bumping into someone
that we know from somewhere. This is
almost impossible nowadays.
— delivery of goods not the reason for driving a truck
Daniel Zeolla, who is deaf, has become a
licensed truck driver. Truck drivers normally
deliver goods, but not him! He is a welder
and wanted to use his truck to repair dump
truck beds. He still had to get a license
and he did, after training at the The Community
College of Allegheny County (Pennsylvania).
— Deaf Village for hearing loss sufferers
A British newspaper story said that Deaf Village
is for hearing loss sufferers. This word (sufferer)
means there is a pain. Do deaf people suffer
from the hurtful pain of hearing loss? No.
Deaf people do face discrimination, and maybe
it is an emotional pain, but physical pain?
No.
