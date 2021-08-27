2021/08/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 27, 2021

— trusting the deaf

The biggest compliment a store owner can give

to a deaf employee is when that owner is away

from the store for some reason. And that a

hearing customer walks in and the deaf employee

takes care of business!

— court room logistics nightmare

A deaf person is accused of serious crime.

And there have been many witnesses to that

crime – meaning interpreters and CDI’s

lined up three weeks in advance. Could

lead to logistical nightmare and the

court officials are aware of it.

— deaf traveler said she was treated as criminal

A deaf traveler, flying home from a long trip,

said the airport personnel treated her as a

criminal. They did not know how to deal with

her deafness and routine requests for refreshments

became a big communication hassle. They just stared

blankly at her during her repeated requests.

