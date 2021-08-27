2021/08/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 27, 2021
— trusting the deaf
The biggest compliment a store owner can give
to a deaf employee is when that owner is away
from the store for some reason. And that a
hearing customer walks in and the deaf employee
takes care of business!
— court room logistics nightmare
A deaf person is accused of serious crime.
And there have been many witnesses to that
crime – meaning interpreters and CDI’s
lined up three weeks in advance. Could
lead to logistical nightmare and the
court officials are aware of it.
— deaf traveler said she was treated as criminal
A deaf traveler, flying home from a long trip,
said the airport personnel treated her as a
criminal. They did not know how to deal with
her deafness and routine requests for refreshments
became a big communication hassle. They just stared
blankly at her during her repeated requests.
