Deafdigest » Mid-Week

2021/08/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 30, 2021

— bad hearing assumptions

there are always some hearing people that think deaf people
are mentally disabled and also have a learning disability.
Why? We do have deaf people that have won Nobel prizes!

 

— copycat movie

Is CODA a copycat movie? There was a movie about the
Belier Family. It was filmed in 2014 in France!
Both movies, however, were great.

 

— secret sign language

Is there such a thing as a secret sign language?
It is understood that Freemasonry (a secret fraternal
society) has a set of secret sign language that members
use to communicate with each other.

 

