2021/08/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 30, 2021

— bad hearing assumptions

there are always some hearing people that think deaf people

are mentally disabled and also have a learning disability.

Why? We do have deaf people that have won Nobel prizes!

— copycat movie

Is CODA a copycat movie? There was a movie about the

Belier Family. It was filmed in 2014 in France!

Both movies, however, were great.

— secret sign language

Is there such a thing as a secret sign language?

It is understood that Freemasonry (a secret fraternal

society) has a set of secret sign language that members

use to communicate with each other.

