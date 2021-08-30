2021/08/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 30, 2021
— bad hearing assumptions
there are always some hearing people that think deaf people
are mentally disabled and also have a learning disability.
Why? We do have deaf people that have won Nobel prizes!
— copycat movie
Is CODA a copycat movie? There was a movie about the
Belier Family. It was filmed in 2014 in France!
Both movies, however, were great.
— secret sign language
Is there such a thing as a secret sign language?
It is understood that Freemasonry (a secret fraternal
society) has a set of secret sign language that members
use to communicate with each other.
