2021/08/31

— deaf of hearing
When we hear this phrase – deaf of hearing,
it means deaf born to hearing parents. But
there is a twist – a deaf person, implanted
with a CI now call himself deaf of hearing!
Bottom line – can he pick up voice calls on
his iPhone? If not, then he is deaf despite
his CI!
— cannot add deafness to a discrimination lawsuit
A deaf person, deaf all his life, filed a job discrimination
lawsuit (about something on the job). He tried to amend his
lawsuit to include his lifelong deafness. The Iowa
Supreme Court said no, but admitted the law itself
is vague, murky and confusing.
— funny or not funny
There is a mysterious siren that is coming out
from somewhere, but no one could locate it (to
turn it off). Some have suspected it is coming
from a school for the deaf! No, the deaf school
did not send out that siren, by the way. It
is happening in Great Britain.
