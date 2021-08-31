2021/08/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 31, 2021

— deaf of hearing

When we hear this phrase – deaf of hearing,

it means deaf born to hearing parents. But

there is a twist – a deaf person, implanted

with a CI now call himself deaf of hearing!

Bottom line – can he pick up voice calls on

his iPhone? If not, then he is deaf despite

his CI!

— cannot add deafness to a discrimination lawsuit

A deaf person, deaf all his life, filed a job discrimination

lawsuit (about something on the job). He tried to amend his

lawsuit to include his lifelong deafness. The Iowa

Supreme Court said no, but admitted the law itself

is vague, murky and confusing.

— funny or not funny

There is a mysterious siren that is coming out

from somewhere, but no one could locate it (to

turn it off). Some have suspected it is coming

from a school for the deaf! No, the deaf school

did not send out that siren, by the way. It

is happening in Great Britain.

