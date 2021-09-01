2021/09/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 1, 2021

— old films thrown away by movie studios

Lon Chaney, a Coda, performed in great

silent films. His acting skills were the best

among these silent film actors. Where can

we find Chaney’s old films? Possibly some gone for

good, thanks to movie studio executives who

had no plans for future showings! Speaking

of Chaney, it is very possible that he learned

his acting skills (facial expressions, mime,

body language, etc) from his Coda parents

while growing up.

— a long way to make a voice 911 call

A deaf person, wanting to make a voice

911 call, traveled from his home

to his mother’s home. Both towns were

about 30-35 miles apart. DeafDigest

editor is puzzled – he could have

used the relay service to save him

traveling time and distance!

— minor and unimportant deaf role

Deaf actors struggle to get acting roles,

be it movies or TV sitcoms or theatrical

plays. And when they finally get a role,

it is so unimportant, so short, so small,

so minor that the audience immediately

forgets his appearance! A deaf actor,

appearing on a TV sitcom, warned

DeafDigest editor about it. That if

DeafDigest editor’s eyeblinked he would

miss the deaf actor’s cameo appearance.

