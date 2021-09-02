2021/09/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 2, 2021

— hearing aid taken away from a deaf prisoner

It may not be safe for the deaf in Belarus, which

is a dictatorship nation. He was accused of

insulting the government and asking for calls

of violence. He was given a 2-year prison

sentance and the officials seized his hearing

aid and refused to return it despite repeated

pleas.

— obit says deaf man was General Motors’ first deaf employee

There was an obit of a deaf man and it said he was the

first deaf employee at General Motors. This is a puzzling

comment – because in the past when automobile was the king,

many deaf people were employed at auto manufacturing

plants across the nation, including the Detroit area

and other rust belt areas.

— restaurant closed, but a new one opens

Deaf chef Darren Weiss has closed up his

popular restaurant Darren’s in Manhattan

Beach, CA after a 12-year run. He has turned

around and started a newer restaurant – Fox

and Farrow in the same locale. Closing

restaurants but opening up newer ones is what

well-known and popular chefs do and Darren

is no exception. If he is questioned about

his qualifications, he is a graduate of Culinary

Institute of America in New York.

