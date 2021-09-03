2021/09/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 3, 2021

— Federal government says Supreme Court is wrong

The federal government told nation’s top court

that it is wrong regarding a deaf woman suffering

from emotional distress. The Fifth Circuit

disagreed, saying there is nothing in the law books

about emotional distress under federal disability bias

lawsuits. How often would a Supreme Court agree

with the federal government as there have been years

and years of past disagreements between the government

and the court?

— Stranger deaf man becoming buddies with Stranger hearing man

There was a story of Jerry Cooper who is deaf, becoming coffee

cafe friends with a hearing man, who knew no ASL in the past.

He has been learning ASL – for one reason, to chat with

Jerry on any topic, even politics! They also use gestures

and write notes.

— disagreement on best ways for police to deal with deaf

The Connecticut subcommittee of the Police Transparency and

Accountability Task Force wanted to find best ways for the

police to deal with the deaf during traffic stops. They

created a list of recommendations. Yet there were

disagreements among the subcommittee members! The vote

was for approval, yet disagreements have continued.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

08/29/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/