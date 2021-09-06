2021/09/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 6, 2021

— assistant golf professional at a DC metro area golf course

Langston Frazier, who is deaf, is now the assistant golf

professional at the University of Maryland Golf Course.

To pass exams and to get certified, he had to attend

classes at PGA Golf Management University Program at the

University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Not sure if

he knows ASL, but there have been deaf golfers at the

University of Maryland Golf Course.

— punishing a mocking teenager

A teenager mocked deafness of a deaf person.

That deaf person reported it to the parents

of the mocking teenager. Punishment? The

parents just bought a new car for that

mocking teenager and had it returned to the

dealership!

— 30 is too many; judge was suspicious

A deaf man, with his attorney, filed lawsuits

against 30 gas stations, saying pump videos

lacked captions and therefore violating ADA

rules. The judge said 30 is too many and was

suspicious about it – did the deaf person

wanted captions at the pumps or was he looking

for money? Anyway judge threw out the lawsuit,

ordering both the deaf man and the attorney

to pay monetary damages.

