2021/09/07

September 7, 2021

— hearing aid specialist says most deaf are lipreaders

Many of DeafDigest editor’s friends do not lipread

that well. A hearing aid specialist told a

newspaper reporter that most deaf are lipreaders.

Actually if lips are easy to read, it is great;

if lips cannot be read then deaf people do get

by through different ways.

— intelligent deaf person sent to school for mentally disabled

An intelligent deaf person, himself a Gallaudet

graduate was sent, years before PL 94-23 came

into being, was sent to a program for mentally

disabled students! Fortunately the school

district discovered the error of their ways

and had him transferred to a regular school

program for the deaf. Shocking? Yes!

— sign language kiosks

Railroad stations are coming up with new kiosks

for the benefit of the deaf that use sign

languages. These are avatars, not real live

human beings. Will this work? Yes and no.

There are deaf travelers may use sign language

that is not in the avatar programming. Plus

not every deaf person knows sign language.

