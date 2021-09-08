2021/09/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 8, 2021
— plastic shields not easy for the deaf
It was assumed plastic shields make life easier
for the deaf that struggle with hearing masks.
Not always that so, according to a hearing aid
consultant. Plus it does not help if these
shields are foggy, due to breathing by hearing
people!
— first wake-up device for the deaf
Who invented the first wake-up device for
the deaf? A newspaper story said that a
deaf man from Ohio came up with that
device in 1948. True? DeafDigest editor
is not so sure; there were many old
fashioned devices being used to wake
up the deaf years way before 1948.
— deaf cannot “guard” the door
Some secret societies allow the deaf to
become members, but they are not assigned,
for obvious reasons, to guard the
entrance door to the society headquarters.
Reason for guarding is to prevent nosey
non-members from listening to what is
being said through the walls.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
09/05/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/