2021/09/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 8, 2021

— plastic shields not easy for the deaf

It was assumed plastic shields make life easier

for the deaf that struggle with hearing masks.

Not always that so, according to a hearing aid

consultant. Plus it does not help if these

shields are foggy, due to breathing by hearing

people!

— first wake-up device for the deaf

Who invented the first wake-up device for

the deaf? A newspaper story said that a

deaf man from Ohio came up with that

device in 1948. True? DeafDigest editor

is not so sure; there were many old

fashioned devices being used to wake

up the deaf years way before 1948.

— deaf cannot “guard” the door

Some secret societies allow the deaf to

become members, but they are not assigned,

for obvious reasons, to guard the

entrance door to the society headquarters.

Reason for guarding is to prevent nosey

non-members from listening to what is

being said through the walls.

