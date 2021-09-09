2021/09/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 9, 2021
— Deaflympics for the Blind
Deaflympics for the Blind! A joke? A posting
on an Asian web site said that it started
in 1924 in Paris and it was called the
International Silent Games, with participating
deaf athletes from nine European nations,
and it was chaired by a deaf man from
Paris. Yet it was described as an event
for blind athletes. It is disturbing to read
that facts can get all twisted around by
reporters that know nothing about what they were
writing about!
— Deaf consultants and hearing script writers
Do hearing script writers listen to advice
from deaf consultants? A deaf movie critic
gave just one word:
no!
— last to know
A deaf person, remembering the 9/11, said he was the last
to know about it. No one told him about it. TV news was
not captioned. Watching that news program he thought it
was the plane, in 1945, crashing into the Empire State
Building, unable to see through the fog. And so on!
