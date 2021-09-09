2021/09/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 9, 2021

— Deaflympics for the Blind

Deaflympics for the Blind! A joke? A posting

on an Asian web site said that it started

in 1924 in Paris and it was called the

International Silent Games, with participating

deaf athletes from nine European nations,

and it was chaired by a deaf man from

Paris. Yet it was described as an event

for blind athletes. It is disturbing to read

that facts can get all twisted around by

reporters that know nothing about what they were

writing about!

— Deaf consultants and hearing script writers

Do hearing script writers listen to advice

from deaf consultants? A deaf movie critic

gave just one word:

no!

— last to know

A deaf person, remembering the 9/11, said he was the last

to know about it. No one told him about it. TV news was

not captioned. Watching that news program he thought it

was the plane, in 1945, crashing into the Empire State

Building, unable to see through the fog. And so on!

