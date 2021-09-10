2021/09/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 10, 2021

— doctor upset about her child’s deafness

A doctor gave birth. A year later she realized

that her child is deaf. She was very upset

about it – not about the child’s deafness,

but that as a doctor she said she could have

caught it immediately after birth instead of

one year. DeafDigest editor knows the doctor

but refrained from asking her – did the baby

go through a hearing screening exam?

— finally using an interpreter

a deaf student in a college finally began to use an

interpreter in her classes. Previously she was watching

captions on Zoom. She stopped using Zoom, exhausted from

watching it all day. This is called Zoom Fatigue and

she had enough of it!

— best noodle soup in town

Bisu Laksa is a food court stall at a

food court. Owning the Bisu Laksa

stall and preparing noodle soup, for

hungry hearing patrons, is chef Choo

Heng Fook. She is deaf and her soup

is considered the best. It is in George

Town, on the Malaysian island of Penang.

Her family started the stall in 1957 and

it has been handed down to the younger

family members. it is her goal to have it

continued for many more years.

