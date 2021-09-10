2021/09/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 10, 2021
— doctor upset about her child’s deafness
A doctor gave birth. A year later she realized
that her child is deaf. She was very upset
about it – not about the child’s deafness,
but that as a doctor she said she could have
caught it immediately after birth instead of
one year. DeafDigest editor knows the doctor
but refrained from asking her – did the baby
go through a hearing screening exam?
— finally using an interpreter
a deaf student in a college finally began to use an
interpreter in her classes. Previously she was watching
captions on Zoom. She stopped using Zoom, exhausted from
watching it all day. This is called Zoom Fatigue and
she had enough of it!
— best noodle soup in town
Bisu Laksa is a food court stall at a
food court. Owning the Bisu Laksa
stall and preparing noodle soup, for
hungry hearing patrons, is chef Choo
Heng Fook. She is deaf and her soup
is considered the best. It is in George
Town, on the Malaysian island of Penang.
Her family started the stall in 1957 and
it has been handed down to the younger
family members. it is her goal to have it
continued for many more years.
