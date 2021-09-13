2021/09/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 13, 2021
— one of the world’s best views from a roof
It was mentioned in a recent story that
hotel guests can go up to the rooftop to
look at one of the world’s best views. It
said that viewing Spanish Steps from the
roof of Rome’s Hotel Hassler is awesome.
The owner of Hotel Hassler is Roberto
Wirth and he is deaf.
— only leftover from past governor Cuomo’s regime
New York governor Kathy Hochul has replaced all of
past governor Andrew Cuomo’s people with one
exception. That is deaf TV interpreter
Arkady Belozovsky. The newspaper article
mentioned his deafness – but with one
interesting thing – that his first name –
Arkady – was never mentioned! It is strange.
— deaf graduates of Risk Management and Insurance
Gallaudet offers a major in Risk Management and Insurance
to train students for jobs in the insurance industry.
Bottom line is – are any deaf high level supervisors
in these insurance jobs – that hearing insurance
employees report to? As of date, DeafDigest does
not know of any such deaf supervisors that came
from Gallaudet. Qualified deaf employees deserve
promotions and opportunities.
