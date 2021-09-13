2021/09/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 13, 2021

— one of the world’s best views from a roof

It was mentioned in a recent story that

hotel guests can go up to the rooftop to

look at one of the world’s best views. It

said that viewing Spanish Steps from the

roof of Rome’s Hotel Hassler is awesome.

The owner of Hotel Hassler is Roberto

Wirth and he is deaf.

— only leftover from past governor Cuomo’s regime

New York governor Kathy Hochul has replaced all of

past governor Andrew Cuomo’s people with one

exception. That is deaf TV interpreter

Arkady Belozovsky. The newspaper article

mentioned his deafness – but with one

interesting thing – that his first name –

Arkady – was never mentioned! It is strange.

— deaf graduates of Risk Management and Insurance

Gallaudet offers a major in Risk Management and Insurance

to train students for jobs in the insurance industry.

Bottom line is – are any deaf high level supervisors

in these insurance jobs – that hearing insurance

employees report to? As of date, DeafDigest does

not know of any such deaf supervisors that came

from Gallaudet. Qualified deaf employees deserve

promotions and opportunities.

