2021/09/14

— the Deaf Guild

A guild means an association of people for mutual

aid or the pursuit of a common goal. This being

said – it was announced that there is a Deaf Guild

and it is titled:

the Guild Masters of Undaunted

This group describes itself as raiders. Not exactly

what is supposed to mean – because their press

release, coming out of Texas, is lengthy and not

that easy to figure out.

— Silent Opera for the deaf

Is there such a thing as Silent Opera for the deaf?

Theatre director Robert Wilson, himself, not deaf,

has produced “Silent Opera” and feels the deaf

in the audience will like the performance because

it is non-verbal. Will the audience (both deaf and

hearing) like it? Hard to say because the performance

lasts seven hours!

— The deaf parents and the CI

A blog headine said:

It is NOT evil for deaf parents for not wanting to have

deaf kids to get cochlear implants.

Decisions affecting deaf (and hearing) children are

always parental rights.

