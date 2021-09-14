2021/09/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 14, 2021
— the Deaf Guild
A guild means an association of people for mutual
aid or the pursuit of a common goal. This being
said – it was announced that there is a Deaf Guild
and it is titled:
the Guild Masters of Undaunted
This group describes itself as raiders. Not exactly
what is supposed to mean – because their press
release, coming out of Texas, is lengthy and not
that easy to figure out.
— Silent Opera for the deaf
Is there such a thing as Silent Opera for the deaf?
Theatre director Robert Wilson, himself, not deaf,
has produced “Silent Opera” and feels the deaf
in the audience will like the performance because
it is non-verbal. Will the audience (both deaf and
hearing) like it? Hard to say because the performance
lasts seven hours!
— The deaf parents and the CI
A blog headine said:
It is NOT evil for deaf parents for not wanting to have
deaf kids to get cochlear implants.
Decisions affecting deaf (and hearing) children are
always parental rights.
