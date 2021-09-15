2021/09/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 15, 2021

— the Stink and the new TV sign language ad

It was mentioned in DeafDigest over the past weekend

that Giffgaff, a British mobile network, produced a new

TV ad shown in British Sign Language. Helping produce

the new ad was the Stink Studios. Why the Stink? Just the

name of that ad agency; DeafDigest is afraid people may

misunderstand what they are reading about and think

deaf people stink. No way! Deaf people are great; they

do not stink.

— the word of mouth

An activist said that businesses normally do not

post accessibility information on their web sites.

This means deaf users must look for captions and/or

sign language on hearing web sites without being told

where to locate! This activist also said word of

mouth is effective.

— the European Union snubs the deaf

the the European Union is a group of many

European nations that deals wit political

and economic issues. The Brexit is one

example that the Union had to deal with the

British government. Anyway interpreters for

the deaf was not provided by the European

Union during its recent European Parliament

gathering. It only means one thing – the

deaf people are not important to the

European Union. So very disappointing!

