2021/09/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 16, 2021
— a talent agency for deaf performers
The Zebedee Management is a talent agency for
actors, models, and influencers with disabilities,
the deaf, included. Where in USA is it located?
Not in USA; it is in Great Britain.
— Dunkin’ says no to a deaf customer
Dunkin’ counter person refused to take off
her mask to allow the deaf customer to read
lips. Angry, the deaf woman confronted the
Dunkin’ manager, who also refused to communicate
via notes. This Dunkin’ is located in California.
We will wait and see what the Dunkin’ headquarters
management has to say.
— ADA yes from some judges; ADA no from other judges
Are stand-alone websites subject to ADA rules?
Yes, says some judges; no says other judges.
This is why ADA has created a huge industry of
disability law. Not an easy job if ADA
regulations often add up to 1,000 pages!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
09/12/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/