2021/09/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 16, 2021

— a talent agency for deaf performers

The Zebedee Management is a talent agency for

actors, models, and influencers with disabilities,

the deaf, included. Where in USA is it located?

Not in USA; it is in Great Britain.

— Dunkin’ says no to a deaf customer

Dunkin’ counter person refused to take off

her mask to allow the deaf customer to read

lips. Angry, the deaf woman confronted the

Dunkin’ manager, who also refused to communicate

via notes. This Dunkin’ is located in California.

We will wait and see what the Dunkin’ headquarters

management has to say.

— ADA yes from some judges; ADA no from other judges

Are stand-alone websites subject to ADA rules?

Yes, says some judges; no says other judges.

This is why ADA has created a huge industry of

disability law. Not an easy job if ADA

regulations often add up to 1,000 pages!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

09/12/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/