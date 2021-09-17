2021/09/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 17, 2021
— opportunity to grow
Are the deaf employees given opportunities to grow
(and get promoted and given better responsibilities)?
No, said the activist.
— advising late-deafened senior citizens to learn ASL
An advisor advised late-deafened senior
citizens – learn ASL. Good idea or bad idea?
ASL, especially at lightning speed, is difficult
to learn. Some deaf people pick it up fast; some
don’t!
— a luxury-style web publication
Luxury Print Publishing is a web-based publication
of “Deluxe Version Magazine” which is all about
high fashion, high style luxury living with
fancy clothing, fancy homes, jewelry, etc.
The publisher is Timothy Hancock; he was born
deaf; does not use sign language.
