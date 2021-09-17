2021/09/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 17, 2021

— opportunity to grow

Are the deaf employees given opportunities to grow

(and get promoted and given better responsibilities)?

No, said the activist.

— advising late-deafened senior citizens to learn ASL

An advisor advised late-deafened senior

citizens – learn ASL. Good idea or bad idea?

ASL, especially at lightning speed, is difficult

to learn. Some deaf people pick it up fast; some

don’t!

— a luxury-style web publication

Luxury Print Publishing is a web-based publication

of “Deluxe Version Magazine” which is all about

high fashion, high style luxury living with

fancy clothing, fancy homes, jewelry, etc.

The publisher is Timothy Hancock; he was born

deaf; does not use sign language.

