2021/09/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 17, 2021

— opportunity to grow

Are the deaf employees given opportunities to grow
(and get promoted and given better responsibilities)?

No, said the activist.

 

— advising late-deafened senior citizens to learn ASL

An advisor advised late-deafened senior
citizens – learn ASL. Good idea or bad idea?
ASL, especially at lightning speed, is difficult
to learn. Some deaf people pick it up fast; some
don’t!

 

— a luxury-style web publication

Luxury Print Publishing is a web-based publication
of “Deluxe Version Magazine” which is all about
high fashion, high style luxury living with
fancy clothing, fancy homes, jewelry, etc.
The publisher is Timothy Hancock; he was born
deaf; does not use sign language.

 

