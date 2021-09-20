2021/09/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 20, 2021

— fans crying over a departed actress

Deaf actress, playing a deaf role on a TV

sitcom, left the cast for good (her choice).

As a result the hearing TV audience was

crying because the deaf actress was their

favorite actress. It is the British sitcom

Casualty, and leaving the program for good

is Gabriella Leon. No reason was given why

she left, as it was a steady acting role

for her!

— embarrassing incident at a council meeting

A councilman, who was deaf but functioned as a

hearing person, was wearing a hearing aid

during the council meeting. It whistled, but the

deaf person didn’t know about it. It interrupted

the meeting and the chairperson discovered it

was the hearing aid. A choice was given – to

continue the meeting without the hearing aid

or to leave the meeting and go home. For

reasons of his own, the deaf councilman stayed

throughout the meeting without his hearing aid.

How was he able to follow the meeting proceedings?

Do not know.

— movies about the deaf

Are movies about the deaf for the deaf

people to watch and to enjoy? No, according

to a movie critic – it is for the enjoyment

of hearing people. Same goes for theatrical

plays about the deaf but is for the hearing.

