2021/09/20

— fans crying over a departed actress
Deaf actress, playing a deaf role on a TV
sitcom, left the cast for good (her choice).
As a result the hearing TV audience was
crying because the deaf actress was their
favorite actress. It is the British sitcom
Casualty, and leaving the program for good
is Gabriella Leon. No reason was given why
she left, as it was a steady acting role
for her!
— embarrassing incident at a council meeting
A councilman, who was deaf but functioned as a
hearing person, was wearing a hearing aid
during the council meeting. It whistled, but the
deaf person didn’t know about it. It interrupted
the meeting and the chairperson discovered it
was the hearing aid. A choice was given – to
continue the meeting without the hearing aid
or to leave the meeting and go home. For
reasons of his own, the deaf councilman stayed
throughout the meeting without his hearing aid.
How was he able to follow the meeting proceedings?
Do not know.
— movies about the deaf
Are movies about the deaf for the deaf
people to watch and to enjoy? No, according
to a movie critic – it is for the enjoyment
of hearing people. Same goes for theatrical
plays about the deaf but is for the hearing.
