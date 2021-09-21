2021/09/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 21, 2021
— good captions and bad captions
Are all captions made equal? No, according
to a captioner. There are good captions
and bad captions. We enjoy good captions
and are stuck with bad captions.
— deaf better off working at home instead of office
A job counselor said deaf employees are better off
working at home instead of at the office. At home
there are no hearing people around to look over
the deaf whereas at office hearing people can
create issues and problems for the deaf!
— chair of task force
James “Chris” Noschese, who is deaf, was selected
as chair of the City of Pittsburgh /Allegheny County
Task Forces under Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and
Allegheny County Chief Executive Richard Fitzgerald.
According to the website, this task force is
responsible for advising City of Pittsburgh /Allegheny
County on the needs of the deaf and the disabled.
Will these government officials listen? Hope so,
as there are politics as these might be!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
09/19/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/