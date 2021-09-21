2021/09/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 21, 2021

— good captions and bad captions

Are all captions made equal? No, according

to a captioner. There are good captions

and bad captions. We enjoy good captions

and are stuck with bad captions.

— deaf better off working at home instead of office

A job counselor said deaf employees are better off

working at home instead of at the office. At home

there are no hearing people around to look over

the deaf whereas at office hearing people can

create issues and problems for the deaf!

— chair of task force

James “Chris” Noschese, who is deaf, was selected

as chair of the City of Pittsburgh /Allegheny County

Task Forces under Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and

Allegheny County Chief Executive Richard Fitzgerald.

According to the website, this task force is

responsible for advising City of Pittsburgh /Allegheny

County on the needs of the deaf and the disabled.

Will these government officials listen? Hope so,

as there are politics as these might be!

