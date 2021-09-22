2021/09/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 22, 2021

— appropriate or not appropriate sign language

On a sign language website, it says:

Deaf People Graciously Demo Sign Language for Swear Words and Insults

Is that appropriate or not appropriate?

You decide!

— contact lens for the deaf

Contact lens for the deaf to fix their vision

issues? Yes, but there is a diffferent type

of contact lens. It is for the ear of a

deaf person! Something to do with relaying

outside sound into the deaf ear. The

Ear, Nose, and Throat physician is saying

it does a better job than the hearing aid!

— a over dozen police cars arrive at scene of deaf incident

A deaf employee and hearing employees could not

understand each other at a work place. It resulted

in over 12 police cars arriving at the scene!

Police was carrying long guns and wearing tactical

gear. Once communications was clarified, the police

said that it was a miscommunication issue and that

there was never a threat to anyone, especially the

public. Embarrassing? Very much so.

