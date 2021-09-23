2021/09/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 23, 2021

— 3 hotels caught in a Florida county

Inspectors in Indian River county in Florida

inspected all hotels and caught three hotels

in violation of regulations.

One hotel had no flashing smoke detectors for

deaf guests.

Two hotels had front desk clerks not knowing

where the flashing smoke detectors were located!

Shame on these three hotels.

— SpaceX’s future plans

SpaceX, owned and operated by the controversial

Elon Musk, said that he wants deaf passengers to

ride on SpaceX. All passengers, including

the deaf, would ride in space for three days,

before returning to earth. It costs money, plenty

of it, to reserve a seat on the flight. Do we

have any billionaires (not millionaires) that

are deaf?

— beef cattle

Jamie Mickelson is a rancher; she owns and

operates her own beef cattle ranch – Sonoma Mountain

Beef Company. She is deaf, but does not use

ASL. She admitted that operating her own ranch

has been a challenge because of Covid-19 and the

mask coverings.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

09/19/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/