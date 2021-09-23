2021/09/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 23, 2021
— 3 hotels caught in a Florida county
Inspectors in Indian River county in Florida
inspected all hotels and caught three hotels
in violation of regulations.
One hotel had no flashing smoke detectors for
deaf guests.
Two hotels had front desk clerks not knowing
where the flashing smoke detectors were located!
Shame on these three hotels.
— SpaceX’s future plans
SpaceX, owned and operated by the controversial
Elon Musk, said that he wants deaf passengers to
ride on SpaceX. All passengers, including
the deaf, would ride in space for three days,
before returning to earth. It costs money, plenty
of it, to reserve a seat on the flight. Do we
have any billionaires (not millionaires) that
are deaf?
— beef cattle
Jamie Mickelson is a rancher; she owns and
operates her own beef cattle ranch – Sonoma Mountain
Beef Company. She is deaf, but does not use
ASL. She admitted that operating her own ranch
has been a challenge because of Covid-19 and the
mask coverings.
