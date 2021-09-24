2021/09/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 24, 2021
— a crypto sets up sign language video
CoinDCX, a cryptocurrency exchange, is setting
up s sign language video to teach deaf investors
how to use the cryptocurrency system. It is
located on blockchain. Just a warning – learning
cryptocurrency is not a get-rich quick plan, not
just for the deaf but also for the hearing.
— subtitling helps with rising popularity of movies
In Malaysia, a newspaper story said that subtitling
has helped boost the popularity of movies. This
is a pleasant surprise since many hearing people
hate subtitles as well as with captions!
— Year 1805: a book on a tale of Martha’s Vineyard deaf
Ann Clare LeZotte, who is deaf and is a new author,
has written a book – Show Me a Sign, which is about
the deaf in the Year 1805 in Martha’s Vineyard.
DeafDigest editor has not read the book so cannot
comment about the story.
