2021/09/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 24, 2021

— a crypto sets up sign language video

CoinDCX, a cryptocurrency exchange, is setting

up s sign language video to teach deaf investors

how to use the cryptocurrency system. It is

located on blockchain. Just a warning – learning

cryptocurrency is not a get-rich quick plan, not

just for the deaf but also for the hearing.

— subtitling helps with rising popularity of movies

In Malaysia, a newspaper story said that subtitling

has helped boost the popularity of movies. This

is a pleasant surprise since many hearing people

hate subtitles as well as with captions!

— Year 1805: a book on a tale of Martha’s Vineyard deaf

Ann Clare LeZotte, who is deaf and is a new author,

has written a book – Show Me a Sign, which is about

the deaf in the Year 1805 in Martha’s Vineyard.

DeafDigest editor has not read the book so cannot

comment about the story.

