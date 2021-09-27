2021/09/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 27, 2021

— never to do with a deaf person

A newspaper article listed eight different

things never to do with a deaf person.

Two examples are – never talk directly to

the interpreter and never show pity. The

question is – even if hearing people attend

workshops on how to deal with the deaf,

will they remember? DeafDigest editor is

not sure as bad habits are hard to break!

— impossible job or possible job

Dave McOmie, who is hard of hearing, but

would not describe the extent of his

hearing loss (really deaf or really

hard of hearing) is a professional

safe cracker. He is considered to be

the best and he travels everywhere to

open “impossible to open” vaults and

safes! Does he listen for clicks?

He wouldn’t say – trade secrets!

— hearing person with no pity learns a lesson

A powerful businessman, who was rude

to the deaf and disabled, has learned a

lesson. His newly born son was found to

be deaf. He went to a supermarket to

some shopping and needed to go to the

bathroom. The cashier, who was

deaf, could not understand him and

asked another employee to help her out.

He admitted it was a painful lesson

for him.

