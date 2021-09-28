2021/09/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 28, 2021

— employer promises deaf employees better quality jobs

Employers say they hire the deaf but basically it is

dead-end, no-opportunity, low pay jobs. One employer is

different; a tire factory said they will continue

to improve the quality of the jobs offered to the

deaf and the disabled. This is the first

DeafDigest editor has read about it! And it is

great.

— Could a deaf person dance to the music?

Of course, it is a silly question because deaf people

love to dance.

Yet, there was a question from a dance instructor:

How can I do this for those with hearing impairments?

We’ve had professional dancers that were deaf. One of

them was Sam Edwards who gave a TV performance of his

dancing skills during the seventies.

— brutal police officer “punished”

There was a story today that a brutal police

officer was “punished” by breaking his own

leg while beating up a deaf man during a routine

arrest. And that he claimed the defenseless

deaf man “broke” his leg! He is facing a

lawsuit over this violent incident.

