2021/09/29

— a nightmare at a residence for low-income disabled tenants

A residential building in New York City for

low-income disabled tenants is a nightmare.

Elevators break down too often. Emergency

buttons do not work, and deaf tenants cannot

scream for help. A resident said:

it is a deaf building and everyone is deaf;

no one hears these screams and ask for

assistance

— 62 complaints

Ofcom is a British agency, just about doing the

same thing as our own FCC. It got 62 complaints, but

nothing to do with communication issues – just about

the way the script was written up for the “Coronation

Street” – a popular soap opera. The script revolved

around a mother of a deaf child, being pushed into

a CI for that child. The mother refuses and is forced

to hide herself for that reason. These complaints

all bark up the wrong tree; these complaints should

go to the script-writing staff.

— an unethical doctor

A doctor has been friends with one person, who fell

down the steps in an accident. They agreed on a

prank – to convince the wife that her husband

became deaf because of that fall. The wife

believed it and for years she communicated with

him through notes and gestures. She eventually

found out the husband was faking his deafness!

For that reason, she filed for divorce. The doctor

admitted that it was all a medical prank that they

never shared with the wife for years!

Unethical doctor? Yes!

