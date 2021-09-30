2021/09/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 30, 2021

— watchdogs and the deaf

Just about everyday we read of new ADA-related lawsuits

filed by deaf litigants. One word caught the attention

of DeafDigest editor – watchdogs. Do these watchdogs

catch these ADA violations? Or does EEOC itself function

as a watchdog on behalf of the deaf? DeafDigest editor

does not know how this works.

— fired for discovering that $200 million was missing

In California, state auditor Alice Stebbins, not

deaf and a career auditor and budget analyst, lost

her job. She discovered that $200 million were

missing. That money was for state’s Public Utility

Commission, earmarked for deaf, blind and poor residents.

She would have kept her job if she kept her mouth shut!

Shame on California.

— shouting no ears, or shouting me deaf

A deaf man, stopped by police, shouted “no

ears” in an effort to tell them he was deaf.

“No ears” may mean he lacks real ears and the

cops may think it is that way. Would it have helped

if he shouted “me deaf” several times until the

cops realize his actual deafness?

