Deafdigest » Mid-Week

2021/10/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 1, 2021

— Deaf Sand Bottle valued almost one million dollars

The American Furniture, Folk & Decorative Arts
auction featured a sand bottle featured by
Andrew Clemens, who was deaf. A private collector
paid $956,000 to win the auction.

 

— hearing loss professor mocks hearing loss student

Do deaf hate the deaf? Well, there was a tale at
George Washington University (DC) of a professor,
himself with a hearing loss, mocking his student
that has a hearing loss. The professor held
his microphone and a receiver above his head
in front of class, and said:

I’ve been informed that there is someone in this class
with a hearing impairment that is larger than mine

The student felt very humiliated by this
incident.

 

— In appreciation

An article in the Forbes Magazine was headlined:

Let’s Stop Fixing Disabilities And Start Appreciating Differences

the writer is correct!

 

Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

09/26/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/

Leave a Reply