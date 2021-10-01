2021/10/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 1, 2021
— Deaf Sand Bottle valued almost one million dollars
The American Furniture, Folk & Decorative Arts
auction featured a sand bottle featured by
Andrew Clemens, who was deaf. A private collector
paid $956,000 to win the auction.
— hearing loss professor mocks hearing loss student
Do deaf hate the deaf? Well, there was a tale at
George Washington University (DC) of a professor,
himself with a hearing loss, mocking his student
that has a hearing loss. The professor held
his microphone and a receiver above his head
in front of class, and said:
I’ve been informed that there is someone in this class
with a hearing impairment that is larger than mine
The student felt very humiliated by this
incident.
— In appreciation
An article in the Forbes Magazine was headlined:
Let’s Stop Fixing Disabilities And Start Appreciating Differences
the writer is correct!
