2021/10/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 1, 2021

— Deaf Sand Bottle valued almost one million dollars

The American Furniture, Folk & Decorative Arts

auction featured a sand bottle featured by

Andrew Clemens, who was deaf. A private collector

paid $956,000 to win the auction.

— hearing loss professor mocks hearing loss student

Do deaf hate the deaf? Well, there was a tale at

George Washington University (DC) of a professor,

himself with a hearing loss, mocking his student

that has a hearing loss. The professor held

his microphone and a receiver above his head

in front of class, and said:

I’ve been informed that there is someone in this class

with a hearing impairment that is larger than mine

The student felt very humiliated by this

incident.

— In appreciation

An article in the Forbes Magazine was headlined:

Let’s Stop Fixing Disabilities And Start Appreciating Differences

the writer is correct!

