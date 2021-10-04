2021/10/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 4, 2021

— an episode Seinfield could fix

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld was suggested to have

some of his old sitcoms fixed, if he travels

back in reverse Time Machine. Could he fix

the old “Lip Reader” sitcom which featured

Marlee Matlin as the expert lip reader?

Could Seinfeld have learned some signs

to communicate with Matlin, never mind that

his ASL knowledge is Total Zero?

— hiring the deaf and then hiring the hearing

A employer hired the deaf for a top level position.

This hire worked out very well, but that deaf

person wanted to move on and left for another

top level position. What did the employer

do? Instead of finding another deaf person,

the employer simply hired the hearing!

Why!

— deaf artist with an unusual skill

Lim Anuar, who is deaf, is an artist,

specializing in Batik art. What is it?

Working with clothes, he applies artwork

that is dyed and waxed to keep the work

clean. Art is not always painting or

drawing or taking pictures but something

else!

