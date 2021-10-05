2021/10/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 5, 2021
— perfectly-acted deaf roles by hearing actors
A movie critic said some movies feature “perfectly-acted
deaf roles” by hearing actors.
Really?
Hearing actors that struggle with ASL and then forget
ASL when they move to next movie roles, are such examples.
The deaf in in the audience would immediately know
they are fakes. Hearing people would not know and “praise”
them for being authentic!
— The Fair Housing Center for Metropolitan Detroit is angry
The Fair Housing Center for Metropolitan Detroit is angry
and has filed discrimination lawsuits against many, many
area senior living homes. Testers were hired by the agency
to act as a family members of the deaf in search of
senior living residences – asking if interpreters
would be available for the deaf upon request. These
residential operators said no, thus opening the door
for lawsuits against them.
— an answer for hearing people that doubt the deaf
A deaf professional has this answer for hearing
people that doubt their high level skills because
of their deafness.
This answer is:
talk directly to me; the interpreter does not
talk for me, but to tell you what I am saying
to you and to tell me what you are saying
to me.
