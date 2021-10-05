2021/10/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 5, 2021

— perfectly-acted deaf roles by hearing actors

A movie critic said some movies feature “perfectly-acted

deaf roles” by hearing actors.

Really?

Hearing actors that struggle with ASL and then forget

ASL when they move to next movie roles, are such examples.

The deaf in in the audience would immediately know

they are fakes. Hearing people would not know and “praise”

them for being authentic!

— The Fair Housing Center for Metropolitan Detroit is angry

The Fair Housing Center for Metropolitan Detroit is angry

and has filed discrimination lawsuits against many, many

area senior living homes. Testers were hired by the agency

to act as a family members of the deaf in search of

senior living residences – asking if interpreters

would be available for the deaf upon request. These

residential operators said no, thus opening the door

for lawsuits against them.

— an answer for hearing people that doubt the deaf

A deaf professional has this answer for hearing

people that doubt their high level skills because

of their deafness.

This answer is:

talk directly to me; the interpreter does not

talk for me, but to tell you what I am saying

to you and to tell me what you are saying

to me.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

10/03/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/