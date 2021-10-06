2021/10/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 6, 2021

— Miss America Pageant forced to change

Activists demanded that the Miss America pageant

rules be changed to accommodate diversity among

its contestants. Heather Whitestone, who was

deaf, won the pageant in 1995 while it followed

tradition for years. The tradition meant she was

not “allowed” to use ASL while competing. But

in a private interview with DeafDigest editor,

she was openly using ASL. Her chaperone entered

the room during the intereview and frowned on

her use of ASL. At any rate she won before

diversity changes were made!

— deaf musicians not on the list

A magazine listed 200 Most Influential Musicians

of the Last 25 Years. Our most influential deaf

musician right now is Evelyn Glennie. She is not

on the list! Flawed criteria for selecting these

musicians? Yes.

— deaf person with special skills

Jie-Jhou Li, who is deaf, owns his wood carving

business. This business is into fourth generation

with his family, and the owner is teaching

skills to his son, to continue into a fifth

generation. DeafDigest editor knows of a

deaf wood carver (part time hobby) that

was commisioned to carve into wood the

town emblem.

