2021/10/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 6, 2021
— Miss America Pageant forced to change
Activists demanded that the Miss America pageant
rules be changed to accommodate diversity among
its contestants. Heather Whitestone, who was
deaf, won the pageant in 1995 while it followed
tradition for years. The tradition meant she was
not “allowed” to use ASL while competing. But
in a private interview with DeafDigest editor,
she was openly using ASL. Her chaperone entered
the room during the intereview and frowned on
her use of ASL. At any rate she won before
diversity changes were made!
— deaf musicians not on the list
A magazine listed 200 Most Influential Musicians
of the Last 25 Years. Our most influential deaf
musician right now is Evelyn Glennie. She is not
on the list! Flawed criteria for selecting these
musicians? Yes.
— deaf person with special skills
Jie-Jhou Li, who is deaf, owns his wood carving
business. This business is into fourth generation
with his family, and the owner is teaching
skills to his son, to continue into a fifth
generation. DeafDigest editor knows of a
deaf wood carver (part time hobby) that
was commisioned to carve into wood the
town emblem.
