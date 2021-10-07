2021/10/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 7, 2021

— elite law firms are accused

There was a story of elite law firms that do not

hire deaf attorneys. Yes, a few do, but most don’t.

For that reason, Facebook, HP, and Novartis

and other huge corporations are telling these

law firms to go into diversity or they will

take their legal business elsewhere! Will

these such law firms become diversity-compliant?

— something not required during implants

there is one thing that is not required during

CI implants. It is that brain surgery is not

involved. If this is the reason why deaf people

are scared about brain surgeries, they should

relax about it.

— space landings and the deaf

USA is working with few other nations on a

joint space landings. One big concern

is that either Russia and/or China may

target these satellites for destruction.

If this happens, communications may be

disrupted – leaving the deaf without

means of electronic communications.

Wording is this:

any escalation of hostilities, leaving countries

“deaf, dumb and blind”.

DeafDigest is not sure if this is a fact or

a bad joke because the choice of the words

“deaf, dumb and blind” may show it as a joke?

