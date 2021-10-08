2021/10/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 8, 2021

— the deaf and the Holiday season

Many deaf people hate the Holiday Season

even though it is supposed to be happy

moments and fun to take part in. It is

that when hearing family members celebrate,

the deaf are left out. This is what the

Harris Poll surveyed, saying nearly 45

percent of the deaf hate such seasons.

— Mad scientist Kirk Langstrom

Kirk Langstrom, a comic book scientist,

and also as a villain, wanted to develop

a serum to help fix his sister’s deafness.

Like with these other Frankensteins, he

has become a bat/human (Man-Bat), on

path to destroying himself. Want to read

that comic book? Well, it appeared in

these early seventies comics before

being written off.

— a turbocharger rebuilding company

the Turbocharger helps heavy duty

vehicles travel long distances and

at high speeds – with no damage.

Somewher in Quebec is a deaf-owned

turbocharger rebuilding company.

Yes, it involved plenty of tests

to make sure all goes well by

these deaf technicians.

