2021/10/11

— cruel act by some council members
In a small Wisconsin town, the members of the
council did not like one hard of hearing person.
He was giving the council a hard time on many
issues, some big, some small. On some of the
issues, the council members would slightly
move the microphone away from them, preventing
the hard of hearing person from catching, with
his hearing aid, what was being said. This
went away when he filed a lawsuit, that reached
settlement.
— 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and fifth times
A deaf person used the voice relay to order some
food from a carry out place. The owner hung up
five times. Fed up, the deaf person went to the
carry out place and confronted the manager. He
thought it was a scam. This deaf person is taking
her business elsewhere, even though the manager
apologized repeatedly!
— valued deaf employee in a dangerous business
David Pirl is deaf, and uses CI to communicate
with hearing employees and also reads lips and
knows ASL. For that reason, the family-owned
business employees can use signs to communicate
with him. That dangerous business is the
Blue Ridge Tree Service (PA), owned by David’s
brother. The tree cutters must avoid power
lines and moving these fallen trees away
from the highways, etc. It also helps
that David is a master mechanic, always
fixing up machinery and power equipment
that needs repairs. Yes, he also works on trees.
