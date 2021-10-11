2021/10/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 11, 2021

— cruel act by some council members

In a small Wisconsin town, the members of the

council did not like one hard of hearing person.

He was giving the council a hard time on many

issues, some big, some small. On some of the

issues, the council members would slightly

move the microphone away from them, preventing

the hard of hearing person from catching, with

his hearing aid, what was being said. This

went away when he filed a lawsuit, that reached

settlement.

— 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and fifth times

A deaf person used the voice relay to order some

food from a carry out place. The owner hung up

five times. Fed up, the deaf person went to the

carry out place and confronted the manager. He

thought it was a scam. This deaf person is taking

her business elsewhere, even though the manager

apologized repeatedly!

— valued deaf employee in a dangerous business

David Pirl is deaf, and uses CI to communicate

with hearing employees and also reads lips and

knows ASL. For that reason, the family-owned

business employees can use signs to communicate

with him. That dangerous business is the

Blue Ridge Tree Service (PA), owned by David’s

brother. The tree cutters must avoid power

lines and moving these fallen trees away

from the highways, etc. It also helps

that David is a master mechanic, always

fixing up machinery and power equipment

that needs repairs. Yes, he also works on trees.

