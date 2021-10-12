2021/10/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 12, 2021
— anti-CART professor
A nightmare for some deaf students that attend
hearing colleges are professors that hate
CART, and would not allow it in their classrooms.
Making things humiliating is that one anti-CART
professor gave the deaf student an A grade
on one condition – that he skip classes for
the remainder of the semester! This very same
professor was so rude to the CART operator
that she quit after just one class. Is there
an option? Yes – just go to Gallaudet or
NTID/RIT!
— acting career instead of police career
For a deaf person, which is preferable, an
acting career or a police career? Marlee
Matlin, as a young woman, enrolled at Harper
College, taking classes in Law Enforcement
and Justice Administration, aiming for
a career as a police officer. Yes, she got
sidetracked but rest is history!
— asking a question of a body language expert
There are many, many hearing people, both pros
and amateurs, that study body language. The
question would be:
is there such a thing as Deaf Body Language?
DeafDigest editor says yes; can tell if the
person is hearing or deaf by watching the
body language – but would the hearing
person know?
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
10/10/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/