2021/10/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 12, 2021

— anti-CART professor

A nightmare for some deaf students that attend

hearing colleges are professors that hate

CART, and would not allow it in their classrooms.

Making things humiliating is that one anti-CART

professor gave the deaf student an A grade

on one condition – that he skip classes for

the remainder of the semester! This very same

professor was so rude to the CART operator

that she quit after just one class. Is there

an option? Yes – just go to Gallaudet or

NTID/RIT!

— acting career instead of police career

For a deaf person, which is preferable, an

acting career or a police career? Marlee

Matlin, as a young woman, enrolled at Harper

College, taking classes in Law Enforcement

and Justice Administration, aiming for

a career as a police officer. Yes, she got

sidetracked but rest is history!

— asking a question of a body language expert

There are many, many hearing people, both pros

and amateurs, that study body language. The

question would be:

is there such a thing as Deaf Body Language?

DeafDigest editor says yes; can tell if the

person is hearing or deaf by watching the

body language – but would the hearing

person know?

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

10/10/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/