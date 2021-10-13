2021/10/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 13, 2021

— a big mistake for deaf student wanting to learn ASL

A deaf student was faced with a choice – to attend

George Washington University (GWU), in DC or to attend

Gallaudet. She chose GWU, thinking she could pick up

ASL by taking ASL classes and by visiting Gallaudet,

hoping to hang out with students, and picking up

ASL here and there. She immediately regretted her choice.

Why stay at GWU? She said their’ political science program

was the best in the nation, and it was her goal to

get involved with politics after graduation. But

is GWU political science classes that really better

than Gallaudet? DeafDigest editor thinks it is not

always that so.

— Superintendent resigns at Atlanta Area School for the Deaf

It was politics that gave Lisa Buckner her job as superintendent

of Atlanta Area School for the Deaf, despite her lack of

knowledge about the deaf and of deafness. Uproar forced

her to resign. The State Schools Director said it was

her choice, not his choice to get out of the job. He

also said students, staff, and community members would

“again” be allowed input on the next deaf superintendent.

What bothers DeafDigest editor is one word – “again”

Would have been OK if it is again, but not “again”

— missing out on subtitles

Captions are shown on American films; subtitles

are shown on non-English speaking films. This

being said, a student, that studies different

cultures, explained that subtitles do not

catch everything such as different numbering

systems and different meanings from one

word or one phrase. And also subtitles may

not be able to catch up with long conversational

sentences. And so on. It does not mean

subtitles are better than captions; just

means there are pros and cons! Also involved

are personal preferences.

