2021/10/14

— the clean-up

A deaf person, part of a clean-up crew in his

home town after a hurricane, felt it was an

opportunity for him to find employment

once the cleaning up is done. He may find

employment if employers notice him outperforming

hearing people in the clean up crew.

— a surprise cousin

Helen Keller had a future cousin, a surprise,

that is deaf. It is Millicent Simmonds, the

actress with the “A Quiet Place” film, is

a distant cousin of Keller, though few

generations apart. And to make things more

interesting, she is playing a deaf-blind

role in the upcoming film – Helen & Teacher.

Should the casting director have cast a

deaf-blind address instead of a fully-sighted

deaf actress?

— the NIH priority

The National Institutes of Health has a new

priority with the deaf – to make sure

cancer health is taught in the Deaf

Community.

