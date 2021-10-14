2021/10/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 14, 2021
— the clean-up
A deaf person, part of a clean-up crew in his
home town after a hurricane, felt it was an
opportunity for him to find employment
once the cleaning up is done. He may find
employment if employers notice him outperforming
hearing people in the clean up crew.
— a surprise cousin
Helen Keller had a future cousin, a surprise,
that is deaf. It is Millicent Simmonds, the
actress with the “A Quiet Place” film, is
a distant cousin of Keller, though few
generations apart. And to make things more
interesting, she is playing a deaf-blind
role in the upcoming film – Helen & Teacher.
Should the casting director have cast a
deaf-blind address instead of a fully-sighted
deaf actress?
— the NIH priority
The National Institutes of Health has a new
priority with the deaf – to make sure
cancer health is taught in the Deaf
Community.
