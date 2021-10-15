2021/10/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 15, 2021
— a personal theft
What is Sudden Deafness? It is going to bed
as a hearing person, and waking up as deaf
person. Or chatting on the telephone as a
hearing person and hanging up, thinking
phone went dead. And so on. A victim of
Sudden Deafness said it is personal theft.
— traveling while deaf compared to traveling while hearing
Is there a difference between traveling while deaf as
compared to traveling while hearing? A world traveler
is trying to find out while “posing” as a deaf
traveler. Interesting!
— the deaf and the self-defense
People need to defend themselves against
violent attackers. It is unfortuate.
A group – eDeaf is now teaching self
defense with the deaf.
