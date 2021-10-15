2021/10/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 15, 2021

— a personal theft

What is Sudden Deafness? It is going to bed

as a hearing person, and waking up as deaf

person. Or chatting on the telephone as a

hearing person and hanging up, thinking

phone went dead. And so on. A victim of

Sudden Deafness said it is personal theft.

— traveling while deaf compared to traveling while hearing

Is there a difference between traveling while deaf as

compared to traveling while hearing? A world traveler

is trying to find out while “posing” as a deaf

traveler. Interesting!

— the deaf and the self-defense

People need to defend themselves against

violent attackers. It is unfortuate.

A group – eDeaf is now teaching self

defense with the deaf.

