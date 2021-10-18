2021/10/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 18, 2021
— strange wording from AMC Theatres
AMC Theatres made this strange announcement:
they would permanently offer some Open Captions
each week.
Why not just permanently offer all open captions
instead of some?
— catfish and the deaf
Do we have deaf catfish farmers? There is one –
Emmanuel Isado, who owns and operates his own
Catfish Farms and Enterprises. According to
the Ministry of Agriculture, he is to be
praised for growing this such a farm.
— a former terp that became a Hollywood regular
Camryn Manheim is a former interpreter that
has become a success in Hollywood. She has
agreed that deaf roles should never be played
by hearing actors!
