2021/10/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 18, 2021

— strange wording from AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres made this strange announcement:

they would permanently offer some Open Captions
each week.

Why not just permanently offer all open captions
instead of some?

 

— catfish and the deaf

Do we have deaf catfish farmers? There is one –
Emmanuel Isado, who owns and operates his own
Catfish Farms and Enterprises. According to
the Ministry of Agriculture, he is to be
praised for growing this such a farm.

 

— a former terp that became a Hollywood regular

Camryn Manheim is a former interpreter that
has become a success in Hollywood. She has
agreed that deaf roles should never be played
by hearing actors!

 

