2021/10/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 18, 2021

— strange wording from AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres made this strange announcement:

they would permanently offer some Open Captions

each week.

Why not just permanently offer all open captions

instead of some?

— catfish and the deaf

Do we have deaf catfish farmers? There is one –

Emmanuel Isado, who owns and operates his own

Catfish Farms and Enterprises. According to

the Ministry of Agriculture, he is to be

praised for growing this such a farm.

— a former terp that became a Hollywood regular

Camryn Manheim is a former interpreter that

has become a success in Hollywood. She has

agreed that deaf roles should never be played

by hearing actors!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

10/17/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/