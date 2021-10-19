2021/10/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 19, 2021

— last name is Deaf

There was a big auto rally race in Spain.

The last name of one of the competitors

was Deaf. His first name was just

abbreviated as C. Interestingly

enough, one other competitor was

Dani Sordo. The last name Sordo –

means deaf in Spanish. Did the

writer get both names mixed up?

— lying and forgery

Kenny Cheong Chyuan Lih, a police officer,

was accused of forging accident statements

from families of victims. One such victim

was a deaf driver who was hit by another

vehicle and died in hospital. His sister,

who was deaf, was mentioned in the accident

report. This deaf woman never said anything

and said she was never interviewed by

the police officer. For these reasons

the police officer was suspended. It

took place in Singapore.

— the Corn Maze

There is a Corn Maze in Allenport,

Pennsylvania. It is owned by Tim

Jackson, and it is 8-acres, part of the

100-acre farm plot. Tim is deaf, but

does not use ASL. On first day

130 people showed up; 80 people

showed up on second day, which

was competing with the Steelers

that played that day!

