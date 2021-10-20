2021/10/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 20, 2021
— no exhibit on deaf
DeafDigest editor, on vacation, toured the
Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.
There were many special exhibits. One
example is Women in Baseball. An exhibit
on the deaf – zero. We have Dummy Hoy,
Dummy Taylor, Dick Sipek, Curtis
Pride, etc, but nothing on them.
Only reference to the deaf was a
Dummy Taylor baseball card which is
hard to find. Deaf players made huge
contributions but the Hall ignores them.
— deaf in important medical job
Zach Featherstone, who is deaf, is a
pediatrician at the University of Nevada
Las Vegas School of Medicine. A
pediatrician does not always take care
of babies and younger children;
that person also takes care of
teenagers up to age 18, which
could be difficult years for them
growing up!
— special needs wording is a joke
An activist said:
We Should Stop Labelling Persons With Special Needs
He is correct. Deaf people are human with
hearing issues. Hearing people also have
their own issues!
