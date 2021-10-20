2021/10/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 20, 2021

— no exhibit on deaf

DeafDigest editor, on vacation, toured the

Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.

There were many special exhibits. One

example is Women in Baseball. An exhibit

on the deaf – zero. We have Dummy Hoy,

Dummy Taylor, Dick Sipek, Curtis

Pride, etc, but nothing on them.

Only reference to the deaf was a

Dummy Taylor baseball card which is

hard to find. Deaf players made huge

contributions but the Hall ignores them.

— deaf in important medical job

Zach Featherstone, who is deaf, is a

pediatrician at the University of Nevada

Las Vegas School of Medicine. A

pediatrician does not always take care

of babies and younger children;

that person also takes care of

teenagers up to age 18, which

could be difficult years for them

growing up!

— special needs wording is a joke

An activist said:

We Should Stop Labelling Persons With Special Needs

He is correct. Deaf people are human with

hearing issues. Hearing people also have

their own issues!

