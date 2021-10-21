2021/10/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 21, 2021
— Deaf Steve at the restaurant bar
Some years back, Steve and his group of
deaf friends entered a crowded restaurant.
Steve volunteered to sign up on the waiting
list as Deaf Steve on behalf of the deaf
group. They entered the bar area for some
beers while waiting to be called up for
the restaurant table. The clueless hostess
did not realize it was the deaf group,
under the name of Deaf Steve. Fortunately
a hard of hearing person caught the name
“Deaf Steve” that was shouted several times
and saved the night for the deaf group.
— hotel chain says no to deaf
A group of deaf travelers wanted to stay at
Sleep Inn but were turned away. No reason
was given. Looking back years ago deaf
people were banned from checking in by
several hotel chains. Reason? A deaf
softball team won the national championship
and out of joy, they wrecked several hotel
rooms. Word got around nationally leading
to the ban. It was lifted after some time.
— a new phrase for deaf actors playing small roles
Many deaf actors play one-scene minor roles.
There is a new name for these such deaf actors.
It is sideline role. Is that new name a fact
or an insult to our outstanding deaf actors
that Hollywood won’t cast?
