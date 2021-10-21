2021/10/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 21, 2021

— Deaf Steve at the restaurant bar

Some years back, Steve and his group of

deaf friends entered a crowded restaurant.

Steve volunteered to sign up on the waiting

list as Deaf Steve on behalf of the deaf

group. They entered the bar area for some

beers while waiting to be called up for

the restaurant table. The clueless hostess

did not realize it was the deaf group,

under the name of Deaf Steve. Fortunately

a hard of hearing person caught the name

“Deaf Steve” that was shouted several times

and saved the night for the deaf group.

— hotel chain says no to deaf

A group of deaf travelers wanted to stay at

Sleep Inn but were turned away. No reason

was given. Looking back years ago deaf

people were banned from checking in by

several hotel chains. Reason? A deaf

softball team won the national championship

and out of joy, they wrecked several hotel

rooms. Word got around nationally leading

to the ban. It was lifted after some time.

— a new phrase for deaf actors playing small roles

Many deaf actors play one-scene minor roles.

There is a new name for these such deaf actors.

It is sideline role. Is that new name a fact

or an insult to our outstanding deaf actors

that Hollywood won’t cast?

