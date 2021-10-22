2021/10/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 22, 2021
— Lauren Ridloff’s secret
Deaf actress Lauren Ridloff is the star
of the Makkari role in the Eternals
program. Her secret? She never
auditiohed for that role! She
simply was asked to come and to join
— establishing an Army worldwide network
Francis Bourne, a quiet person, was well-known
in the Frederick, MD deaf community. What was
not so well known according to his obit
was that he helped “establish the U.S. Army
Intelligence and Security Command’s presence
around the globe” and additionally he
served as the only deaf civilian computer
programmer with that Army network.
— episode with no voice
Theo had an episode that was without
voice years back. Reason was to honor
a deaf actor that appeared in it.
Veteran actors talked about it and
they felt it was a great gesture to
honor deaf actors that play deaf roles.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
10/17/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/