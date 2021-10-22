2021/10/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 22, 2021

— Lauren Ridloff’s secret

Deaf actress Lauren Ridloff is the star

of the Makkari role in the Eternals

program. Her secret? She never

auditiohed for that role! She

simply was asked to come and to join

— establishing an Army worldwide network

Francis Bourne, a quiet person, was well-known

in the Frederick, MD deaf community. What was

not so well known according to his obit

was that he helped “establish the U.S. Army

Intelligence and Security Command’s presence

around the globe” and additionally he

served as the only deaf civilian computer

programmer with that Army network.

— episode with no voice

Theo had an episode that was without

voice years back. Reason was to honor

a deaf actor that appeared in it.

Veteran actors talked about it and

they felt it was a great gesture to

honor deaf actors that play deaf roles.

