2021/10/25

— Five greatest ASL movies

The Hollywood Insider has listed

five greatest ASL movies. These are:

Switched at Birth – (2011-2017)

Children of a Lesser God – (1986)

A Quiet Place – (2018)

Hush – (2016)

Sound of Metal – (2019)

Did the Insider overlook other great

ASL movies? Or that is it?

— the old deaf auto mechanic

A hearing driver had a problem with his

car that he couldn’t fix. He complained about

it with his friend. The friend recommended

an old deaf mechanic at a run-down garage

located on the other side of town. He tried

a nearby hearing mechanic who couldn’t fix

and gave up. He then went to the run-down

garage. The old deaf mechanic, who couldn’t

talk, had the car fixed. So, is it a choice

between hearing mechanic listening for motor

noises or a deaf mechanic that feels the

vibrations?

— AMC accused of an afterthought with captions

Did AMC add captions as an afterthought on

behalf of the deaf? The dictionary said

afterthought means an issue that is added

after an original decision (not to caption)

was made? DeafDigest worries that if captioned

movies are not shown during prime hours, then

attendance may be low. Deaf people have jobs

or chores or errands that may cause them to

miss early hours captions!

