2021/10/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 26, 2021

— deaf mechanic’s unusual method

Yesterday’s DeafDigest mentioned a deaf

mechanic that solves engine problems that

hearing mechanics couldn’t. Here is

another one – a deaf mechanic that

worked with diesel engines. He was

high in demand by auto repair shops

in Midland, Texas and around West

Texas. He would use a broomstick

with the brush cut off. One end would

touch the vibrating engine; the other

end would touch his cheekbones! Tracking

down the problem, he would immediately get

the engine fixed.

— Prime Minister tries to push interpreter away

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s Prime Minister was

giving a speech at a press conference, and in the

process, tried to push the interpreter out of

the way, but the interpreter resisted. This

Prime Minister then issued an apology but the

damage was done.

— ASL-speaking emergency alert devices

Do emergency alert devices use ASL? There is

a new such device that is being used in

Austin, Texas and Travis County. It is

called the Accessible Hazard Alert System.

Does it show captions for the benefit of

many, many deaf people that don’t use

ASL? It was not mentioned in their

press release.

